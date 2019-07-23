UrduPoint.com
May Congratulates Johnson On Being Elected To Head UK Conservative Party

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 05:28 PM

May Congratulates Johnson on Being Elected to Head UK Conservative Party

Outgoing UK Prime Minister Theresa May congratulated on Tuesday former London mayor Boris Johnson on being elected to head the UK Conservative Party

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) Outgoing UK Prime Minister Theresa May congratulated on Tuesday former London mayor Boris Johnson on being elected to head the UK Conservative Party.

Johnson will automatically replace May as the UK prime minister on Wednesday.

"Many congratulations to @BorisJohnson on being elected leader of @Conservatives - we now need to work together to deliver a Brexit that works for the whole UK and to keep Jeremy Corbyn [Labour Party leader] out of government. You will have my full support from the back benches," May wrote on Twitter.

