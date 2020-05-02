UrduPoint.com
May Day Demonstration Held In Center Of Beirut Despite Nationwide State Of Emergency

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 01:02 AM

Supporters of left-wing movements led by the Lebanese Communist Party held on Friday a demonstration outside the government building in Beirut to mark May Day despite the imposed nationwide epidemiological emergency regime due to the coronavirus pandemic, a Sputnik correspondent reported

Earlier in the day, against the backdrop of civil mobilization in the country and the government's order to stay at homes, several dozen people gathered at Riad Al Solh Square and were addressed by the general secretary of the Lebanese Communist Party, Hanna Gharib.

Earlier in the day, against the backdrop of civil mobilization in the country and the government's order to stay at homes, several dozen people gathered at Riad Al Solh Square and were addressed by the general secretary of the Lebanese Communist Party, Hanna Gharib.

"On this holiday of all workers, we want to say that the pandemic of the current government is worse than the coronavirus pandemic. The virus is terrible, but the actions of politicians are more terrible, they force people to take to the streets. We must turn a popular uprising into a real revolution and lead the country to a real democratic government .

.. We need manufacturing, agriculture and jobs," Gharib said during his address.

More crowded protests took place in other parts of the Lebanese capital. Citizens held a mass rally outside the Central Bank, speaking out against the inaction of the authorities against the backdrop of a severe economic crisis that has led to unemployment and poverty of a large number of Lebanese.

Late on Sunday, after a two-month COVID-19 respite, mass protests resumed throughout the country despite the state of emergency declared on March 16 and set to last until May 11. Crowds protested against the worsening economic situation caused by the economic and financial crises that Lebanon has been going through since October. Demonstrators blocked roads and threw Molotov cocktails at bank offices across Lebanon, as the national currency hit another low.

