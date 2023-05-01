UrduPoint.com

May Day Rallies Go Ahead In Berlin Amid Heavy Police Presence

Faizan Hashmi Published May 01, 2023 | 07:07 PM

May Day Rallies Go Ahead in Berlin Amid Heavy Police Presence

Berlin police put 6,300 officers on patrol across the German capital as thousands took to the streets to mark May Day on Monday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2023) Berlin police put 6,300 officers on patrol across the German capital as thousands took to the streets to mark May Day on Monday.

Some 20,000 left-leaning demonstrators are expected to take part in numerous May 1 rallies throughout Berlin.

Demonstrations began on Sunday night, known as Walpurgis Night, with some 3,300 police officers from Berlin and other states enforcing public order.

Some 650 people took part in a gathering in the central Wedding neighborhood held under the motto "Peace Instead of Capitalism."

A queer-feminist march called "Take Back the Night" brought some 3,300 into the streets of the culturally diverse Kreuzberg locality. Police intervened after demonstrators started throwing flares and bottles at them and a journalist was punched in the chest.

As of Monday morning, 13 demonstrators were detained and 11 police officers were hurt.

Peaceful demonstrations continued into the afternoon. The German Trade Union Confederation staged a rally in Friedrichshain in Berlin's east, while a climate-minded MyGruni demonstration against energy crisis and homelessness took place in the forested locality of Grunewald.

A large-scale rally against the soaring cost of living is planned for Monday night. The traditional Revolutionary May 1 march was called by a hard-left group of anti-capitalists and is expected to draw 15,000 into the streets of Berlin.

Related Topics

Police Energy Crisis German Marriage Berlin March May Sunday From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

80 illegal colonies sealed in four months

80 illegal colonies sealed in four months

2 minutes ago
 Bomb Wrecks Train in Western Russia

Bomb Wrecks Train in Western Russia

2 minutes ago
 Trump Asks for Mistrial in Rape Accuser Carroll's ..

Trump Asks for Mistrial in Rape Accuser Carroll's Case - Lawyer

2 minutes ago
 Sharjah issues and renews over 17,500 licenses in ..

Sharjah issues and renews over 17,500 licenses in Q1 2023

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Russia commemorate 75th anniversary of e ..

Pakistan, Russia commemorate 75th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic rel ..

2 minutes ago
 1 dead, 39 hurt as bus carrying Moroccans overturn ..

1 dead, 39 hurt as bus carrying Moroccans overturns in Spain

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.