May Day Rallies Kick Off in Berlin Amid Large Police Presence

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2021) Thousands of police officers were sent into Berlin streets on Saturday ahead of rival May Day rallies in the German capital.

A police spokesperson told Sputnik that some 5,600 officers from Berlin and other states, as well as Federal police units, had been deployed to maintain public order.

"Everything is relatively quiet at present. There have been no violations," they said.

Dozens of demonstrations are expected on Saturday. Some 50 people gathered in the Lichtenberg borough to protest coronavirus restrictions, while two rival protests against "coronavirus dissidents" drew around 200 people.