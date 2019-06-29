Outgoing UK Prime Minister Theresa May avoided on Saturday giving a direct response to the question whether she considered returning to the UK government in somebody else's cabinet

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) Outgoing UK Prime Minister Theresa May avoided on Saturday giving a direct response to the question whether she considered returning to the UK government in somebody else's cabinet.

At May's press conference at the G20 summit in Japan's Osaka, a reporter, while noting that this was May's last international summit as the UK prime minister, asked if she ever considered returning to the UK government in somebody else's cabinet.

The UK prime minister corrected the reporter, saying that she had another international meeting ahead to attend � a summit in Brussels.

"Actually, it's my final G20 summit, but I will be back at the EU Council table in Brussels tomorrow night," she said, ignoring the question about her further plans for political career.