May Says G20 Leaders Agree On Need To Avoid Escalation Of Tensions Around Iran

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 01:42 PM

May Says G20 Leaders Agree on Need to Avoid Escalation of Tensions Around Iran

UK Prime Minister Theresa May said on Saturday that G20 leaders shared the belief that escalation of tensions around Iran should be avoided, adding that the United Kingdom would do everything possible to save the Iran nuclear deal

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019)

"With tensions rising in the [Persian] Gulf, we all stand together.

Escalation is no one's interest," May told a press conference at the G20 summit in Japan's Osaka.

She stressed the need to find a diplomatic solution to the current tensions and to "counter Iran's destabilizing activity."

"At the same time, the United Kingdom will continue to work with our JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action] partners to do all we can to keep the Iran nuclear deal in place," May added.

