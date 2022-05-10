UrduPoint.com

May Take Over 1 Year For US To Replenish Javelin Missiles Sent To Ukraine - Army Chief

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2022 | 10:36 PM

May Take Over 1 Year for US to Replenish Javelin Missiles Sent to Ukraine - Army Chief

The United States may have to wait more than a year to replenish the Javelin anti-armor systems delivered to Ukraine, US Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth said during a congressional hearing on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2022) The United States may have to wait more than a year to replenish the Javelin anti-armor systems delivered to Ukraine, US Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth said during a congressional hearing on Tuesday.

"I think Raytheon is trying to really accelerate whether they can come inside of a one year period. I am not sure, I think it may take a little more time," Wormuth told the US Senate Armed Services Committee.

Wormuth added there is an obsolete part that the US government will have to figure out how to work around, such as deciding whether to work on a next-generation of Stinger missiles.

The United States has delivered some 5,500 Javelin missiles that have been allocated for Ukraine. Despite the Defense Department's assurances, the Biden administration is looking at alternative plans in case there are shortages, especially due to the lack of semiconductors given that each Javelin missile requires more than 200 semiconductors to produce.

Senator Richard Blumenthal said the United States has now distributed one-third of its available Javelin missiles, and it will take a year to ramp up to full production from the current annual purchasing level of 1,000 per year. Blumenthal estimated it could take up to 32 months to replenish the stocks. Defense contractor Raytheon said it will probably not be until 2023-2024 before they can fully replenish the supplies of both, Javelin and Stinger missiles.

The Javelin FMG-148 is a man-portable anti-armor guided missile system, manufactured by a joint venture between Lockheed Martin and Raytheon, with a range of up to 2.5 miles and infrared technology that allows the user to seek cover immediately after firing.

On the issue of replenishing Stinger missiles, Wormuth said the United States has not had an open production line for some time but there are still some Stingers the US military can provide to Ukraine.

Related Topics

Hearing Firing Senate Army Technology Ukraine United States May Stocks From Government

Recent Stories

Djokovic sees off Karatsev to ease into last 16 in ..

Djokovic sees off Karatsev to ease into last 16 in Rome

3 minutes ago
 Ex-England batsman Graham Thorpe 'seriously ill' i ..

Ex-England batsman Graham Thorpe 'seriously ill' in hospital

3 minutes ago
 Kamna wins on Mt Etna as Lopez takes Giro d'Italia ..

Kamna wins on Mt Etna as Lopez takes Giro d'Italia lead

3 minutes ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan adjourns PTI forei ..

Election Commission of Pakistan adjourns PTI foreign funding case till Wednesday ..

3 minutes ago
 Ukraine's First President Kravchuk Dies at 88

Ukraine's First President Kravchuk Dies at 88

3 minutes ago
 Pentagon Says Russia Has Used Between 10-12 Hypers ..

Pentagon Says Russia Has Used Between 10-12 Hypersonic Weapons in Ukraine

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.