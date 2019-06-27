(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) UK Prime Minister Theresa May called on the international community ahead of the G20 summit on Thursday to counter Iran 's "destabilizing activity" in the region and to resolve current tensions through diplomatic means.

Earlier in the day, May arrived in the Japanese city of Osaka for two-day G20 summit, which will begin on Friday. This summit is likely to be the last official foreign visit for May as the UK prime minister.

"The international community must stand together against Iran's deeply destabilizing activity. Our priority should be the urgent de-escalation of tensions and we need to find a diplomatic solution to the current situation," May said as quoted by her office's press service.

Tensions in the Persian Gulf region recently escalated in the wake of attacks on oil tankers in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. The United States blamed the attacks on Iran and boosted its military presence in the region, while Tehran dismissed claims it had role in the incidents.

Moreover, last week, Iran downed a US military surveillance drone, with Washington saying it was shot down in the international airspace.

Tehran, on its part, insisted, that the unmanned vehicle was flying over Iranian territory.

All these incidents came in the context of Tehran's decision to abandon some parts of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal, exactly a year after the United States unilaterally left the JCPOA and started unveiling sanctions against Iran. Iran informed the remaining parties to the nuclear deal France, Germany, the United Kingdom, China, Russia and the European Union about its move and gave Europe 60 days to ensure Iran's interests under the agreement.

If this request is not met, Tehran has said it will be ready to take further measures to scrap the accord. The second stage of reducing obligations could reportedly entail Tehran suspending the modernization of the nuclear reactor in Arak and further abandoning the restrictions on uranium enrichment levels.