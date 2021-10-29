UrduPoint.com

Maya Press Founder Shot Dead In Southern Mexico - Reports

A prominent Mexican journalist and the founder of the regional Maya Press news outlet, Freddy Lopez Arevalo, was murdered by an unknown gunman in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas, the local El Heraldo de Chiapas news portal reported

On Thursday night, the 62-year-old was driving home in the San Cristobal de Las Casas district after a trip to another city. When Lopez Arevalo was taking his belongings out of the trunk, the offender shot him and reportedly left the scene on a motorcycle.

The Maya Press news outlet covers events of Chiapas in English, Spanish, and French.

Within the past three years, 47 journalists were murdered in Mexico, according to the country's Deputy Human Rights Minister Alejandro Encinas.

