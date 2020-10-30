UrduPoint.com
Mayor Bowser Says US Capital Preparing For Possible Unrest After Presidential Election

Fri 30th October 2020

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said during a press conference that the city authorities are preparing to respond to any potential civil unrest after the November 3 presidential election.

"This election may be different in turns of the vote counting... We also know that some people would like to cause mayhem or trouble," Bowser said on Thursday.

"We don't have any specific thing to report to you about that, but we will tell you that we are preparing to ensure the city's safety."

Metropolitan Police Department Chief Peter Newsham said he is concerned that there will be civil unrest in Washington on Election Day so the city's entire police force will be working from November 3 and the following days.

Newsham said there are no credible threats of violence at present, but the city authorities have received multiple permits to hold demonstrations.

