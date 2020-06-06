Mayor Bowser Urges Pentagon, States to Pay for Soldiers' Accommodations in US Capital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2020) Responsible parties who sent troops to Washington to protect the US capital from riots and civil unrest should pay for the soldiers' hotel accommodations, Mayor Muriel Bowser told reporters on Friday.

US Senator Mike Lee criticized Bowser earlier for evicting 200 Utah National Guard troops from their Washington hotel as "shameful."

"It was certainly not our intent that the soldiers not have a place to stay," Bowser said during press briefing. "It is our intent, however, that whoever ordered them here - the Army or governors - that they take care on their accommodation."

Bowser said the city authorities want all of the troops to be accommodated, but do not want them to have any issues being accommodated in Washington hotels.

"[T]hey have to be taken care of by the Department of the Army," she said.

Bowser noted that the Washington authorities work cooperatively with its partners from the Federal government and other jurisdictions.

She cited the District of Columbia National Guard commander who briefed her on working on contractual arrangements with the hotel for his troops.

On Thursday evening, Bowser sent a letter to US President Donald Trump asking him to withdraw all extraordinary federal law enforcement and military personnel temporarily deployed to Washington to protect the city from riots.

Protests against police brutality and racism erupted throughout the United States, including in Washington, DC, following the death of African American man George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota on May 25.

However, the protests soon turned into riots complete with violence against police and civilians as well as acts of arson, vandalism and looting.