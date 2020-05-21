Mayor De Blasio Says All Roads Lead to New York Reopening in Early June

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) New York City could start a partial reopening in early June following a strict shutdown imposed by the local and state authorities in March to curb the novel coronavirus outbreak, Mayor Bill de Blasio said during a press briefing on Thursday.

"All roads are leading to the first half of June," de Blasio said, referring to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19 )indicators with respect to New York City.

The indicators reveal that the number of people admitted to hospitals for suspected COVID-19 as of Tuesday has dropped to 60 from 63 reported on May 18, while intensive care unit admissions have also declined from 483 to 477.

De Blasio noted that the percentage of people testing positive for the novel coronavirus has decreased below 15 percent for ten consecutive days.

On May 18, only 9 percent of those tested have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

"This is remarkable progress. Something very good is happening," de Blasio said.

New York City is also projected to meet the state's seven benchmarks, including a 14-day decline in hospitalizations and a 14-day drop in the number of deaths, that would allow to proceed with the first phase of reopening.

Under phase one of the reopening plan, construction, manufacturing, wholesale supply chains and retail with curbside pickup will return to business.