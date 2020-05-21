UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mayor De Blasio Says All Roads Lead To New York Reopening In Early June

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 seconds ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 11:20 PM

Mayor De Blasio Says All Roads Lead to New York Reopening in Early June

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) New York City could start a partial reopening in early June following a strict shutdown imposed by the local and state authorities in March to curb the novel coronavirus outbreak, Mayor Bill de Blasio said during a press briefing on Thursday.

"All roads are leading to the first half of June," de Blasio said, referring to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19 )indicators with respect to New York City.

The indicators reveal that the number of people admitted to hospitals for suspected COVID-19 as of Tuesday has dropped to 60 from 63 reported on May 18, while intensive care unit admissions have also declined from 483 to 477.

De Blasio noted that the percentage of people testing positive for the novel coronavirus has decreased below 15 percent for ten consecutive days.

On May 18, only 9 percent of those tested have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

"This is remarkable progress. Something very good is happening," de Blasio said.

New York City is also projected to meet the state's seven benchmarks, including a 14-day decline in hospitalizations and a 14-day drop in the number of deaths, that would allow to proceed with the first phase of reopening.

Under phase one of the reopening plan, construction, manufacturing, wholesale supply chains and retail with curbside pickup will return to business.

Related Topics

Business Progress York New York March May June All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE, Japan discuss cultural relations

20 minutes ago

TRENDS e-discussion stresses continuous awareness ..

20 minutes ago

ADAFSA stresses importance of slaughtering animals ..

20 minutes ago

Indian nurse&#039;s e-meeting with Sheikh Mohamed ..

20 minutes ago

ADAFSA conducting survey to identify COVID-19 impa ..

35 minutes ago

UAE, France discuss ways of developing cultural co ..

50 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.