Mayor of Belgian City of Bruges Recovering After Being Stabbed by Attacker - Spouse

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2020) The mayor of the Belgian city of Bruges Dirk De fauw is currently recovering and is in stable condition after being stabbed in the neck earlier on Saturday, his wife Ann Staelens said.

"Dirk has been operated on and his condition is stable. He is no longer in danger," Staelens told reporters on Saturday, as quoted by the Brussels Times newspaper.

According to the newspaper, the attack took place in the morning at the mayor's legal practice.

The assailant has been arrested and charged with attempted murder, the newspaper stated.

De fauw is being kept in hospital overnight while he undergoes further treatment, Staelens added.

"The weapon did not touch any vital organs. But he will certainly have to stay in hospital overnight," Staelens said, as quoted by the newspaper.

Several leading Belgian politicians took to Twitter to send their well wishes to De fauw, who has been the mayor of Bruges since January 2019.