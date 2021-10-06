UrduPoint.com

Mayor Of Busan Charged With Making False Statements In Election Campaign - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 04:51 PM

Mayor of Busan Charged With Making False Statements in Election Campaign - Reports

The mayor of Busan, South Korea's second largest city, was charged with election law violations for making false statements during a campaign, the Yonhap news agency reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) The mayor of Busan, South Korea's second largest city, was charged with election law violations for making false statements during a campaign, the Yonhap news agency reported.

In the run-up to the April election, Park Heong-joon was accused of having a role in the National Intelligence Service (NIS)'s surveillance of environmentalists who pushed back against a large river restoration project in 2009. At the time he was the chief for public relations for then-President Lee Myung-bak.

Park, a member of the opposition People Power Party, dismissed the claims, though a report submitted by the NIS to a ruling party lawmaker says the spy agency briefed him on its activities in connection with the eco-activists.

The politician is now charged with violating the election law. The probe was brought on by a complaint from the ruling Democratic Party (DP).

Park took office in April after defeating his DP opponents in the election. His tenure ends in June 2022.

Related Topics

Election Nis Busan South Korea April June From Opposition

Recent Stories

Trailer of Game of Throne leaves fans mesmerizing

Trailer of Game of Throne leaves fans mesmerizing

4 minutes ago
 The Sustainable City unveils world’s first Net Z ..

The Sustainable City unveils world’s first Net Zero Carbon building

8 minutes ago
 Be 'bold' or wait-and-see: EU split on energy pric ..

Be 'bold' or wait-and-see: EU split on energy prices

2 minutes ago
 Food authority disposes of expired, adulterated fo ..

Food authority disposes of expired, adulterated food items

2 minutes ago
 Iran expects nuclear talks in Vienna to restart 's ..

Iran expects nuclear talks in Vienna to restart 'soon'

2 minutes ago
 Youth killed, two brothers injured during robbery

Youth killed, two brothers injured during robbery

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.