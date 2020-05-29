UrduPoint.com
Mayor Of City Near Minneapolis Requests For National Guard Assistance Amid Riot Threat

Sumaira FH 25 seconds ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 09:30 AM

Mayor of City Near Minneapolis Requests for National Guard Assistance Amid Riot Threat

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) The authorities of the US city of St. Paul, which lies near Minneapolis (Minnesota), have asked the National Guard for assistance amid the threat of riots over the recent death of George Floyd, an African American resident who died as a result of police violence.

"We have requested the assistance of the National Guard, and so we expect that response to be forthcoming and we expect their assistance to be forthcoming," St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter told the CNN broadcaster on late Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, the same request was made by the authorities of Minneapolis where Floyd had died.

Protests and later on riots broke out after a video of Monday's arrest of Floyd went viral. The footage shows a white police officer pinning Floyd to the ground with his knee on his neck for several minutes.

Floyd repeatedly tells the police officer that he cannot breathe until becoming unresponsive. Floyd died at a local hospital shortly thereafter.

Videos across social media have surfaced since Tuesday showing people breaking windows of police vehicles, looting stores, and burning buildings.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said the four police officers involved in Floyd's arrest had been fired and called for the officer that pressed on Floyd's neck to be placed in custody.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump ordered the FBI and the Department of Justice to investigate the incident, adding that justice will be served. In addition, US Attorney General William Barr and FBI Director Christopher Wray gave Trump a full report earlier on Thursday about the incident that led to Floyd's death.

