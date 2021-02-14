Mayor of France' Trappes Under Close Protection After Anonymous Death Threats - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2021) Ali Rabeh, the mayor of France's central-north Trappes municipality, was placed under close protection after receiving anonymous threats of murder, French broadcaster BFMTV reported on Saturday.

The threats were detected on Friday by the French Interior Ministry's Pharos platform, which is designed to monitor hate speech on social media.

"Several death threats emerged on the Pharos platform. The national police considered these threats credible. The mayor has been under close protection since Friday," Roberto Romero, regional councilor of the Ile-de-France region, to which Trappes belongs, was quoted as saying.

Interim results of an inquiry by the Versailles prosecutor's office reportedly suggest that the account which was used to post the threats had been created earlier on Friday and posted a few more Islamophobic messages.

According to the report, Rabeh had a conflict with a local philosophy professor, Didier Lemaire, a vocal critic of the government for the lack of strategy to counter Islamism.