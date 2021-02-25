Jeremie Breaud, mayor of the Bron commune in eastern France, on Thursday told the BFMTV broadcaster he was a victim of insults and threats of harm after finding his official car vandalized by unknown perpetrators adding that he plans to file a complaint over the matter

The mayor along with his team was on his way out of a meeting dedicated to "integration, employment and training of young people" when he discovered that his official car was badly damaged.

"There was a group of about ten individuals who were there when we arrived at the parking who started insulting us, physically threatening us and throwing projectiles at us," Breaud said.

He added that he would file a complaint on the matter and mentioned his co-authorship of a column under the title "Threatening a mayor is threatening the Republic" published in the Le Figaro newspaper last week. The mayor also said that the perpetrators have not yet been identified.

Breaud was also threatened back in October amid the national dismay over the brutal beheading of a teacher in Paris by an extremist. The threats have also been linked to decapitation of the mayor, prompting the French Interior Minister to pledge police protection.