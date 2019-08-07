(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) Yann Galton, the mayor of Mont-Saint-Michel, one of France 's most recognizable landmarks, said on Wednesday that he had decided to cancel the provision of foot baths for tourists arriving at the island barefoot due to an ongoing drought

Thousands of tourists visiting the island, located less than a mile from the coast, cross the bay to Mont-Saint-Michel Abbey and walk around the sands barefoot. Up until now, visitors could wash their feet in special baths provided by the municipality.

"The prefecture asked to reduce the amount of [wasted] water because of the drought," Galton said, as quoted by France 3 broadcaster.

The mayor noted that about one million liters of water (264,170 gallons) and tens of thousands of Euros were spent to run the foot baths. Galton said that the mayor's office asked tourists to wash their feet in the Couesnon River instead.

The Mont Saint-Michel is a famous sightseeing location where an ancient abbey and fortifications are located. The site is added to UNESCO's World Heritage Sites list.