Mayor of German Town of Hockenheim Hospitalized After Attack - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) The mayor of Hockenheim, a town in southwestern Germany , was hospitalized Monday after he was assaulted at his own home, local police said on Tuesday.

Dieter Gummer, 67, came down into the garden after a stranger rang the doorbell at the gate and said he wanted to talk, police in the Palatinate region said in a statement.

"The stranger entered the yard through the opened door. As he came up to the oberbuergermeister he hit him in the face with a fist.

Mr. Gummer fell on the ground and hit his head," it said.

The assailant fled the site on foot. Police said they were looking for a dark-skinned man in his 40s speaking German with a light accent. The motive for the attack is not known.

Germany has been on edge since the fatal shooting last month of Walter Luebcke, a senior official in the central city of Kassel. Several other politicians have received death threats from what police believe to be right-wing extremists.