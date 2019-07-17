Mayor Of German Town Of Hockenheim Hospitalized After Attack - Police
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 12:22 AM
The mayor of Hockenheim, a town in southwestern Germany, was hospitalized Monday after he was assaulted at his own home, local police said on Tuesday
Dieter Gummer, 67, came down into the garden after a stranger rang the doorbell at the gate and said he wanted to talk, police in the Palatinate region said in a statement.
"The stranger entered the yard through the opened door. As he came up to the oberbuergermeister he hit him in the face with a fist.
Mr. Gummer fell on the ground and hit his head," it said.
The assailant fled the site on foot. Police said they were looking for a dark-skinned man in his 40s speaking German with a light accent. The motive for the attack is not known.
Germany has been on edge since the fatal shooting last month of Walter Luebcke, a senior official in the central city of Kassel. Several other politicians have received death threats from what police believe to be right-wing extremists.