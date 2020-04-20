(@FahadShabbir)

BERGAMO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) Mayor Carlo Previtali of the northern Italian city of Bonate Sotto has thanked the Russian military for performing disinfection works in a home for people with limited abilities amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a press release on Monday.

Located in Lombardy, the most severely affected Italian region, Bonate Sotto is one of the three cities � along with Albino and Piario � where the Russian and Italian military experts have recently disinfected such residential establishments, the Russian ministry said.

"In such difficult moments, it is important that people come together to combat an emergency, regardless of their skin color, views or religious beliefs.

Thank you for coming to our city and providing such important assistance," Previtali was quoted by the ministry's press service.

In March, Russia sent several planeloads of medical supplies, as well as teams of medical personnel, to Italy to help the European country tackle the rampant epidemic.

The Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Troops of the Russian armed forces, together with the Italian military experts, regularly conduct disinfection works in Lombardy. To date, over 71 buildings in 63 Lombard localities have been disinfected.