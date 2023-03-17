A group of climate activists poured paint on the Palazzo Vecchio in the Italian city of Florence on Friday, and the mayor of the city, Dario Nardella, helped wash the facade of the building, Italian media reported

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) A group of climate activists poured paint on the Palazzo Vecchio in the Italian city of Florence on Friday, and the mayor of the city, Dario Nardella, helped wash the facade of the building, Italian media reported.

Nardella saw two young people committing the act of vandalism, helped "block them" and then began to clean the facade with other people, including passers-by, La Nazione newspaper reported.

The report noted that workers, who were restoring the statues at the main entrance to the building, came to assist the mayor so the paint was quickly removed without damaging the building.

Last July, activists glued themselves to Sandro Botticelli's "Spring" in Florence's Uffizi Gallery.