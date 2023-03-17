UrduPoint.com

Mayor Of Italy's Florence Helps Wash City Hall Doused With Paint By Activists - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2023 | 09:23 PM

Mayor of Italy's Florence Helps Wash City Hall Doused With Paint by Activists - Reports

A group of climate activists poured paint on the Palazzo Vecchio in the Italian city of Florence on Friday, and the mayor of the city, Dario Nardella, helped wash the facade of the building, Italian media reported

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) A group of climate activists poured paint on the Palazzo Vecchio in the Italian city of Florence on Friday, and the mayor of the city, Dario Nardella, helped wash the facade of the building, Italian media reported.

Nardella saw two young people committing the act of vandalism, helped "block them" and then began to clean the facade with other people, including passers-by, La Nazione newspaper reported.

The report noted that workers, who were restoring the statues at the main entrance to the building, came to assist the mayor so the paint was quickly removed without damaging the building.

Last July, activists glued themselves to Sandro Botticelli's "Spring" in Florence's Uffizi Gallery.

Related Topics

Young Florence July Media

Recent Stories

Finland's NATO Membership Not Complete Without Swe ..

Finland's NATO Membership Not Complete Without Sweden - Finnish President

4 minutes ago
 Russian Oil Company Rosneft Files Lawsuit Against ..

Russian Oil Company Rosneft Files Lawsuit Against Reuters News Agency - Court

20 seconds ago
 Samina Afzal's "Journey, discovery and fusion" ope ..

Samina Afzal's "Journey, discovery and fusion" opens at NAG

21 seconds ago
 Islamic social protection system helps achieve SDG ..

Islamic social protection system helps achieve SDGs: Experts

23 seconds ago
 LWMC striving to provide exceptional cleanliness s ..

LWMC striving to provide exceptional cleanliness services to Lahorites

25 seconds ago
 Lvova-Belova on ICC Arrest Warrant: Great That The ..

Lvova-Belova on ICC Arrest Warrant: Great That They Appreciated Efforts to Help ..

29 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.