Mayor of Johannesburg Killed in Car Accident - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2021) Jolidee Matongo, the newly-elected Mayor of Johannesburg, South Africa's biggest city, has died in a car accident , The South African reports.

"I am shocked to hear of the sudden passing of Johannesburg Mayor, Jolidee Matongo. My sincere condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues in the ANC (African National Congress party). politics must always come last in these moments. He was taken far too soon," former mayor of Johannesburg Herman Mashaba said on Twitter.

According to The South African, Matongo, 46, died in a car accident on Saturday, hours after participating in an ANC campaign event, alongside South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, in Soweto.

"It is hard to comprehend this tragedy, given the vitality and passion with which Mayor Matongo interacted with me and residents of Soweto so shortly before his death," Ramaphosa said on Twitter.

Matongo was appointed Mayor of Johannesburg on August 10.