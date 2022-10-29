Mayor of Kiev Calls on West to Supply Ukrainians With Blankets, Generators - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2022) Mayor of the Ukrainian capital of Kiev Vitali Klitschko said that Ukrainians will freeze to death this winter if the West does not supply blankets and generators to Ukraine, The Telegraph reported.

According to Klitschko, the Kiev authorities are preparing for the "worst-case scenario.

"The risk of a humanitarian issue is pretty big, if they (Ukrainians) have an opportunity to stay outside of Ukraine this winter, please stay there," Klitschko told the newspaper on Friday.

Ukrainian energy, defense, military, and communications infrastructure have been targeted in retaliatory attacks by the Russian armed forces since October 10. Moscow launched strikes using precision-guided weapons against Ukraine two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge, which, Russia believes, was carried out by the Ukrainian special services.