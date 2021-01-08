Mayor of London Declares 'Major Incident' Over Increase in COVID-19 Cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, declared on Friday a "major incident" in the UK capital due to the rapid increase in the number of people being admitted to the city's hospitals and the risk of the National Health Service (NHS) being overwhelmed over the next two weeks.

"We are declaring a major incident because the threat this virus poses to our city is at crisis point. If we do not take immediate action now, our NHS could be overwhelmed and more people will die," Khan said in a statement.

According to the mayor's office, there are 7,034 people currently in hospital with COVID-19, a 35 percent increase compared to the peak of the pandemic in April and the London Ambulance Service is now taking up to 8,000 emergency calls a day, compared to 5,500 on a typical busy day.

Khan warned that with cases rising so rapidly, hospitals are at risk of being overwhelmed, so he urged Londoners to stay at home to protect both themselves and the NHS.

"The stark reality is that we will run out of beds for patients in the next couple of weeks unless the spread of the virus slows down drastically," he said.

On Thursday, the UK registered over 52,000 COVID-19 cases and 1,162 related deaths, the highest increase since April. Overall, the country has confirmed over 2.8 million COVID-19 cases and more than 78,000 deaths.