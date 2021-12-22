Mayor of Madrid Tests Positive for COVID-19

The mayor of Madrid, Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida, announced late on Tuesday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 after taking PCR and antigen tests, advising caution as the country experiences a new wave of the pandemic

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) The mayor of Madrid, Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida, announced late on Tuesday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 after taking PCR and antigen tests, advising caution as the country experiences a new wave of the pandemic.

"After an antigen test and PCR test, I have just been confirmed as being positive for COVID. It will be different Christmas holidays, but I will continue to carry out duties from home. Please take care of yourself," the mayor wrote on Twitter.

Another well-known Spanish politician Teodoro Garcia Egea, the secretary-general of the opposition People's Party, also tested positive for COVID-19.

"I have tested positive for Covid and will spend a few days in isolation. In the family, everyone is fine. Take good care of yourselves and take extreme precautions," he wrote on Twitter.

On Tuesday, Spanish media reported that over 30 members of the lower house of the Spanish parliament were forced to go into quarantine after they had fallen ill or had communicated with those infected.

Spain has been experiencing the sixth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The growth of new cases continues, despite the fact that the country's vaccination rate is among the highest in the world with 90% of the population fully vaccinated. In the past two weeks, Spain's infection rate has been 609 per 100,000 of the population. Over the weekend it spiraled up by 100 points.

The number of registered COVID-19 cases in the country for the entire period of the pandemic is estimated to be 5.585 million with 88,887 deaths.