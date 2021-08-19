WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) Mayor of the city of Albuquerque in the US state of New Mexico, Tim Keller, said on Thursday that local police officers are receiving emergency care after being shot in the line of duty.

"@ABQPOLICE officers are receiving emergency care after being shot in the line of duty this morning," Keller said on Twitter, calling the incident a horrific act of violence.

Law enforcement are working to find the remaining suspect, he added.

Local tv clarified, citing the police department, that two officers were shot and injured in the morning. Several schools nearby had been put in a shelter in place.