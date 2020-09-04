UrduPoint.com
Mayor Of New York State's Rochester Suspends Police Officers Over Black Man's Death

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 01:50 AM

Mayor of New York State's Rochester Suspends Police Officers Over Black Man's Death

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) Mayor of the US city of Rochester Lovely Warren announced on Thursday that she suspended police officers suspected of being involved in the death of a Black man while in custody in March.

"I am suspending the officers in question today against the advice of [the city] council, and I urge the Attorney General to complete her investigation.

I understand that the union may sue the city for this, they shall feel free to do so," Warren said during a briefing.

On Wednesday, the Rochester Police Department released a disturbing video of body camera footage showing police officers apprehend Prude who was running naked through the streets at night. Media reported, according to Prude's family, that he died of asphyxiation on March 30 after several police officers pulled a hood over him and pinned him to the ground for two minutes.

More Stories From World

