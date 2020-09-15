WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren terminated Police Chief La'Ron Singletary and suspended two city officials over the way the police department handled the choking death of Daniel Prude, 41, while he was held in their custody last March.

Video coverage found and distributed by Prude's family showed police holding him down to the pavement and forcing a mesh hood on his head as he was asphyxiated.

"Today is Chief Singletary's last day," the mayor said in a press conference on Monday.

She also announced the suspension without pay for 30 days of Rochester City Corporation Counsel Tim Curtin and Communications Director Justin Roj.

Before being apprehended, Prude ran naked through the streets at night. His family had called 911 trying to explain that he was going through a mental health crisis.