UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mayor Of New York's Rochester Fires Police Chief Over Shooting Of Black Man

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 05:10 AM

Mayor of New York's Rochester Fires Police Chief Over Shooting of Black Man

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren terminated Police Chief La'Ron Singletary and suspended two city officials over the way the police department handled the choking death of Daniel Prude, 41, while he was held in their custody last March.

Video coverage found and distributed by Prude's family showed police holding him down to the pavement and forcing a mesh hood on his head as he was asphyxiated.

"Today is Chief Singletary's last day," the mayor said in a press conference on Monday.

She also announced the suspension without pay for 30 days of Rochester City Corporation Counsel Tim Curtin and Communications Director Justin Roj.

Before being apprehended, Prude ran naked through the streets at night. His family had called 911 trying to explain that he was going through a mental health crisis.

Related Topics

Police Rochester March Family

Recent Stories

Customs Commissioner: Peace, stability &amp; prosp ..

1 hour ago

TWMCC discusses positive role of Muslim communitie ..

4 hours ago

FBR, ET& NC Punjab sign MoU for database integrati ..

6 hours ago

New violence as Ivorians protest president's third ..

5 hours ago

Djokovic learned 'big lesson' from US Open default ..

5 hours ago

Six injured in road accident

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.