Mayor of Nice Asks French Government to Introduce Sanitary IDs to Enter, Exit Country

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Christian Estrosi, the mayor of the southeastern coastal French city of Nice, sent a letter to Prime Minister Edouard Philippe on Friday in which he has asked the government to limit the entry to and exit from France to people issued special "sanitary passports" as a proof they are clear of the virus

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) Christian Estrosi, the mayor of the southeastern coastal French city of Nice, sent a letter to Prime Minister Edouard Philippe on Friday in which he has asked the government to limit the entry to and exit from France to people issued special "sanitary passports" as a proof they are clear of the virus.

"The right to leave and enter the national territory must be subject to possessing a certificate issued by prefectures and stating a compelling reason [for the travel] due to professional or family circumstances, as well as a sanitary passport certifying that the traveling individual has had a negative PCR [polymerase reaction chain] test within 48 hours preceding the travel," Estrosi said in a letter to the prime minister, as quoted by the RTL broadcaster.

The mayor of Nice has also demanded that the recently adopted rule allowing a 100-kilometer (62 miles) travel without a special travel permit, known in France as attestation de déplacement dérogatoire, not apply to regions sharing border with other states.

This rule was announced by Philippe on Tuesday, within a package of measures intended by the French government to gradually lift the coronavirus-related restrictions of movement.

Effective May 11, people in France will be able to travel up to 100 kilometers from home within the country with no special permit required.