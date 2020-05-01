UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mayor Of Nice Asks French Government To Introduce Sanitary IDs To Enter, Exit Country

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 04:08 PM

Mayor of Nice Asks French Government to Introduce Sanitary IDs to Enter, Exit Country

Christian Estrosi, the mayor of the southeastern coastal French city of Nice, sent a letter to Prime Minister Edouard Philippe on Friday in which he has asked the government to limit the entry to and exit from France to people issued special "sanitary passports" as a proof they are clear of the virus

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) Christian Estrosi, the mayor of the southeastern coastal French city of Nice, sent a letter to Prime Minister Edouard Philippe on Friday in which he has asked the government to limit the entry to and exit from France to people issued special "sanitary passports" as a proof they are clear of the virus.

"The right to leave and enter the national territory must be subject to possessing a certificate issued by prefectures and stating a compelling reason [for the travel] due to professional or family circumstances, as well as a sanitary passport certifying that the traveling individual has had a negative PCR [polymerase reaction chain] test within 48 hours preceding the travel," Estrosi said in a letter to the prime minister, as quoted by the RTL broadcaster.

The mayor of Nice has also demanded that the recently adopted rule allowing a 100-kilometer (62 miles) travel without a special travel permit, known in France as attestation de déplacement dérogatoire, not apply to regions sharing border with other states.

This rule was announced by Philippe on Tuesday, within a package of measures intended by the French government to gradually lift the coronavirus-related restrictions of movement.

Effective May 11, people in France will be able to travel up to 100 kilometers from home within the country with no special permit required.

Related Topics

Prime Minister France Nice May Border Christian Family From Government

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz pays tribute to Riskhi Kapoor

19 minutes ago

Amazon Allows Employees to Work From Home Until Oc ..

1 minute ago

Number of Japanese Infected With COVID-19 May Be H ..

1 minute ago

Dist govt decides implementation on SOPs for mosqu ..

1 minute ago

Cattle fairs restored in Dir Lower

2 minutes ago

Fine Rs 68000 imposed on profiteers in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.