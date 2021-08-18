Mayor of Nice Opposed to Idea of Afghan Refugees in His City Over Terror Risks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) Christian Estrosi, the mayor of the French city of Nice, on Wednesday expressed reluctance about hosting Afghans fleeing from their homeland, citing terrorism concerns.

"No, no, that's clear. I had a city which in recent years has been a victim of terrorism considerably," Estrosi told the RTL broadcaster when asked if he is ready to open Nice for the reception of Afghan refugees.

The mayor recalled two terrorist attacks that shook Nice in recent years, the one on July 14, 2016, involving a Tunisian radical killing over 80 people by deliberately driving into crowd of people, and another last fall, when another Islamist of Tunisian origin stabbed three people in a church to death.

The Taliban (a terrorist organization, banned in Russia) takeover in Afghanistan is a threat to the West, given its past ties to al-Qaeda (a terrorist organization, banned in Russia), Estrosi said, speaking in favor of a migration quota, regarding the refugee issue.

In the meantime, 216 people, including 184 Afghan nationals, have arrived in France from Afghanistan as part of the evacuation mission, following the seizure of Kabul by the Islamist movement on Sunday, which brought to an end its weeks-long offensive.