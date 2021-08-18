UrduPoint.com

Mayor Of Nice Opposed To Idea Of Afghan Refugees In His City Over Terror Risks

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 04:20 PM

Mayor of Nice Opposed to Idea of Afghan Refugees in His City Over Terror Risks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) Christian Estrosi, the mayor of the French city of Nice, on Wednesday expressed reluctance about hosting Afghans fleeing from their homeland, citing terrorism concerns.

"No, no, that's clear. I had a city which in recent years has been a victim of terrorism considerably," Estrosi told the RTL broadcaster when asked if he is ready to open Nice for the reception of Afghan refugees.

The mayor recalled two terrorist attacks that shook Nice in recent years, the one on July 14, 2016, involving a Tunisian radical killing over 80 people by deliberately driving into crowd of people, and another last fall, when another Islamist of Tunisian origin stabbed three people in a church to death.

The Taliban (a terrorist organization, banned in Russia) takeover in Afghanistan is a threat to the West, given its past ties to al-Qaeda (a terrorist organization, banned in Russia), Estrosi said, speaking in favor of a migration quota, regarding the refugee issue.

In the meantime, 216 people, including 184 Afghan nationals, have arrived in France from Afghanistan as part of the evacuation mission, following the seizure of Kabul by the Islamist movement on Sunday, which brought to an end its weeks-long offensive.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Russia France Nice July Sunday 2016 Church Christian From Refugee

Recent Stories

PM takes notice of woman’s assault at Minar-e-Pa ..

PM takes notice of woman’s assault at Minar-e-Pakistan

28 minutes ago
 Reporters Without Borders Calls on Yemeni Authorit ..

Reporters Without Borders Calls on Yemeni Authorities to Stop Intimidation of Jo ..

5 minutes ago
 Mass Evacuation Not Solution to Crisis in Afghanis ..

Mass Evacuation Not Solution to Crisis in Afghanistan - UK's Afghan Community Le ..

5 minutes ago
 Lavrov, Cavusoglu Call for Ensuring Order, Securit ..

Lavrov, Cavusoglu Call for Ensuring Order, Security in Afghanistan - Moscow

5 minutes ago
 NZ tour to Pakistan goes into doubts due to sitaut ..

NZ tour to Pakistan goes into doubts due to sitaution in Afghanistan

43 minutes ago
 Tennis: ATP/WTA Cincinnati results - collated

Tennis: ATP/WTA Cincinnati results - collated

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.