Mon 20th July 2020 | 07:15 PM

Mayor of Russia's Norilsk Resigns After Being Charged With Negligence - Сity Hall

KRASNOYARSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) Norilsk Mayor Rinat Akhmetchin, who has been charged with negligence over a major fuel spill at the Russian Arctic city's thermal plant in late May, has resigned, the spokesperson of Norilsk City Hall told Sputnik on Monday.

"Akhmetchin has resigned," the spokesperson said.

In mid-June, Russia's Investigative Committee initiated a criminal case on negligence charges against Akhmetchin. According to the investigators, the official failed to implement proper measures to address the May 29 major fuel spill, when over 21,000 tonnes of diesel leaked out of a fuel tank at the thermal plant.

Akhmetchin himself explained his resignation with distrust in him of the regional authorities over the COVID-19 response after a session on the health crisis.

"I was told [by regional authorities] that my work can not be trusted. I made a decision to write a letter of resignation," Akhmetchin told reporters.

Earlier in July, the official said that Norilsk is not able to cope with COVID-19 and requires assistance from regional authorities. Akhmetchin has also asked Krasnoyarsk Territory Governor Alexander Uss to send doctors and health workers to the city.

The region, which is among the top 10 worst-hit in Russia, has so far recorded over 11,000 COVID-19 cases, more than 8,000 recoveries and 260 related deaths.

