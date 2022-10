(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2022) The mayor of the Syrian city of Talbiseh was killed in a car bombing, media reported on Monday.

The mayor of Talbiseh in the Homs Governorate died after an explosive device planted in his car went off, Syrian radio station Sham FM reported.

No terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the blast so far, the report said.