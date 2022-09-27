MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2022) The mayor of Al Musayfrah town in the southern Syrian province of Daraa was killed on Tuesday, the state-run news agency SANA reported.

Abdul Qader al-Zoubi, 63, was shot by unidentified gunmen on his way to work, according to the report.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

Last week, an imam of a mosque in another Daraa town, Tafas, was assassinated by unknown gunmen. His wife and son sustained injuries in the attack.