DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) The mayor of the Tajik city of Isfara, Bahovaddin Bahodurzoda, was wounded in a shoulder in an armed confrontation at the country's border with Kyrgyzstan, his office told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Isfara's mayor, Bahovaddin Bahodurzoda, sustained a gunshot wound in a shoulder," the office said, noting that the mayor's condition is stable.

The office also said that three Tajik citizens were killed and 31 others were injured in the shootout.