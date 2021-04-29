UrduPoint.com
Mayor Of Tajikistan's Isfara Injured In Tajikistan-Kyrgyzstan Border Incident - Office

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 10:00 PM

Mayor of Tajikistan's Isfara Injured in Tajikistan-Kyrgyzstan Border Incident - Office

The mayor of the Tajik city of Isfara, Bahovaddin Bahodurzoda, was wounded in a shoulder in an armed confrontation at the country's border with Kyrgyzstan, his office told Sputnik on Thursday

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) The mayor of the Tajik city of Isfara, Bahovaddin Bahodurzoda, was wounded in a shoulder in an armed confrontation at the country's border with Kyrgyzstan, his office told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Isfara's mayor, Bahovaddin Bahodurzoda, sustained a gunshot wound in a shoulder," the office said, noting that the mayor's condition is stable.

The office also said that three Tajik citizens were killed and 31 others were injured in the shootout.

