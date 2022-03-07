UrduPoint.com

Mayor Of Town Near Kyiv Killed By Russian Fire

Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2022 | 04:56 PM

Mayor of town near Kyiv killed by Russian fire

Russian forces have killed the mayor of Gostomel, a town near the Ukrainian capital Kyiv that is home to a strategic airport, city authorities said on Monday

Kyiv, March 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Russian forces have killed the mayor of Gostomel, a town near the Ukrainian capital Kyiv that is home to a strategic airport, city authorities said on Monday.

"The head of Gostomel, Yuri Illich Prylypko, died while distributing bread to the hungry and medicine to the sick," the city said on its Facebook page.

Prylypko was shot dead along with two others, it said, without specifying when.

"No-one forced him to go under the occupiers' bullets," it said. "He died for his people, for Gostomel. He died a hero."Gostomel, northwest of Kyiv, is home to the strategic Antonov military airport, which was the site of fierce battles between Ukrainian and Russian forces in the first days of the war.

Related Topics

Dead Russia Facebook Died SITE Airport

Recent Stories

KP PMDA releases Rs320mln for affectees of North W ..

KP PMDA releases Rs320mln for affectees of North Waziristan, Khyber districts

2 minutes ago
 National institutions to organise special events t ..

National institutions to organise special events to mark 75th year of independen ..

2 minutes ago
 KP CM grieved over Rafiq Tarar's demise

KP CM grieved over Rafiq Tarar's demise

2 minutes ago
 US Consul General launches language workshop for t ..

US Consul General launches language workshop for teachers from religious seminar ..

1 hour ago
 Kyiv rejects Moscow-proposed corridors to Belarus, ..

Kyiv rejects Moscow-proposed corridors to Belarus, Russia

1 hour ago
 LB elections in AJK to be held in July: AJK PM

LB elections in AJK to be held in July: AJK PM

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>