MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) A series of explosions occurred at infrastructure facilities in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Friday morning, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said.

"There are explosions in Kharkiv. The enemy is shelling infrastructure facilities. Please be very careful and stay in shelters if possible," Terekhov said on Telegram.

Ukrainian media reported about explosions in the Kiev and Kharkiv regions.

At around 3 a.m. (01:00 GMT), air raid alerts went off throughout Ukraine in the regions of Kharkiv, Poltava, Mykolaiv, Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk.

In addition, warnings were also issued in the Ukraine-controlled parts of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, as well as in the Donetsk People's Republic.

Russia began striking Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10, two days after attack on Russia's Crimean Bridge which Russia says was carried out by Ukraine's intelligence services. The strikes are carried out on power, defense industry, military command and communications facilities across Ukraine. Since then, air raid alerts have been issued in Ukrainian regions every day, sometimes throughout the country.