MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2022) The mayor of the Ukrainian city of Odesa, Gennadiy Trukhanov, said on Saturday that he supported the initiative to remove the historic monument to the founders of Odesa, commonly known as monument to Russian Empress Catherine II.

In late August, Trukhanov told Italian daily Corriere della Sera that he was against taking down the monument, stressing his concerns over mounting hate toward all things Russian. In October, the city council announced the results of an online vote to determine the future of the monument, claiming that a majority of residents wanted the monument removed.

"Voting on the 'Socially Active Citizen' platform on the future of the monument to the founders of Odesa (Catherine the Great) has been completed. The majority of Odesans supported the idea of dismantling the monument from Ekaterininskaya Square.

Despite the attempts of instigators to destabilize the situation in the city, our community has remained loyal to democratic values," Trukhanov said on social media.

The issue will be considered at the upcoming meeting of the city council, the official said.

"Personally, I will vote for dismantling the monument and moving it to the park of the Imperial and Soviet Past, which I suggested creating several months ago," the city mayor said.

Odesa was founded in 1794 at the order of Russian Empress Catherine the Great. In 1900, the monument to the ruler and her companions Jose de Ribas, Francois Sainte de Wollant, Platon Zubov and Grigory Potemkin was installed. It was demolished in 1920 and was restored nearly 90 years later, in 2007.