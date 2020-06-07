UrduPoint.com
Mayor Of US' Minneapolis Against Abolishing City Police Dept. Despite Protesters' Calls

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 03:10 PM

Mayor of US' Minneapolis Against Abolishing City Police Dept. Despite Protesters' Calls

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2020) Jacob Frey, the mayor of the US city of Minneapolis, where an African American man George Floyd died in custody of law enforcement officers, said that he was against abolishing the city police department despite anti-racism protesters demanding him to redirect funds to other community-lead safety measures.

Protests against police brutality in Minneapolis, like in dozens of other cities across the United States, have been ongoing since Floyd's death. On Saturday, demonstrators marched to Frey's home, demanded to cut funding of the police department or even abolish it, and called on the mayor to come out. The mayor then addressed the crowd and answered questions regarding the issue.

"I'm not for abolishing the entire police department, I will be honest about that," Frey said, as quoted by the CBS Minnesota broadcaster.

The mayor's response was booed by protesters, who then called on him to "go home," as seen in the video shared by CBS Minnesota.

At the same time, Frey told demonstrators that he supported the "massive structural reform" of the police to tackle the issue of racism within the law enforcement system.

Earlier in June, Jeremiah Ellison, a Minneapolis city councilman, called to "dismantle" the city police department. City Council President Lisa Bender supported Ellison's idea and said that the current system needed replacing.

