Mayor Promises To Decorate Kiev While Skipping Mass New Year Celebrations - Reports

November 28, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2022) Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that New Year trees would be installed in many districts of the city however there would be no mass celebrations, Ukrainian media reported on Monday.

"We understand that mass celebrations are prohibited in war time. And there will be none in any case. But (we) are not going to cancel New Year and Christmas, and there must be the New Year's spirit.

Despite various opinions of different sides - necessary or not necessary (to decorate the city) - we spoke to the business, which agreed not on state funds but on their own money, to put up trees without New Year excitement," RBC Ukraine said.

He added, according to the media, that holiday trees will be installed in many districts of Kiev including Sophia Square.

New Year preparations in Kiev began in November. The holiday's organizer, Ihor Dobrutskyi, said that several projects of a New Year tree were designed.

