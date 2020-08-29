UrduPoint.com
Mayor Wheeler Rejects Again Trump's Offer To Send Federal Agents To Portland - Letter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 01:30 AM

Mayor Wheeler Rejects Again Trump's Offer to Send Federal Agents to Portland - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2020) Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler of Friday sent a letter to President Donald Trump rejecting his repeated offers to send Federal law enforcement officers to the city to quell ongoing unrest there.

"Yet again, you said you offered to aid Portland by sending in federal law enforcement to our city," Wheeler said in the letter. "On behalf of the City of Portland: No Thanks.

Wheeler accused Trump of politicizing the unrest in Portland and sowing division in the country.

Moreover, Wheeler assured Trump that any protesters that commit crimes will be arrested and prosecuted under the law.

On Sunday, protests were organized in Portland and other US cities after a viral video showed African American Jacob Blake being shot in the back seven times by a police officer. However, they turned into riots complete with violence against police and civilians as well as acts of arson, vandalism and looting.

More Stories From World

