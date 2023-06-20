UrduPoint.com

Mayorkas, DHS Scrap Trump Policy, Allow 337,000 Illegals To Stay In US - Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 20, 2023 | 10:00 PM

Mayorkas, DHS Scrap Trump Policy, Allow 337,000 Illegals to Stay in US - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) The Biden administration has scrapped another Donald Trump policy to deport illegal immigrants and has renewed temporary protection status for more than 337,000 illegals from Nicaragua, El Salvador, Nepal and Honduras, US Citizenship and Immigration Services ( USCIS) announced in a public statement on Tuesday.

"The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) today posted Federal Register notices extending the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) designations of El Salvador, Honduras, Nepal, and Nicaragua for 18 months," the statement said.

On June 13, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas announced he was going to rescind the 2017 and 2018 terminations of those TPS designations and instead extend the reinstated designations for 18 months, the USCIS noted.

"The extension allows approximately 239,000 current TPS beneficiaries (from El Salvador) to re-register to retain TPS through March 9, 2025. ...The extension (also) allows approximately 76,000 existing TPS beneficiaries (from Honduras) to re-register to retain TPS through July 5, 2025," the statement said.

The extension also covers 14,500 TPS beneficiaries from Nepal and 4,000 more from Nicaragua, the USCIS said.

