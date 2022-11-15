UrduPoint.com

Mayorkas Says Does Not Anticipate Nuclear Attack In Europe With Health Consequences For US

Umer Jamshaid Published November 15, 2022 | 10:39 PM

Mayorkas Says Does Not Anticipate Nuclear Attack in Europe With Health Consequences for US

US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on Tuesday that he does not anticipate a nuclear explosion in Europe that would have direct health consequences for the United States

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on Tuesday that he does not anticipate a nuclear explosion in Europe that would have direct health consequences for the United States.

"While the United States has expressed concern with Russian nuclear saber-rattling, we do NOT anticipate that a nuclear detonation in Europe would have any direct health consequences on the homeland," Mayorkas said in a prepared testimony for the US House Homeland Security Committee.

Mayorkas said the likelihood of a large-scale radiological attack in the United States is very low and so are the threats of traditional radiological and nuclear attacks.

On Monday, US media reported that CIA Director William Burns met with his Russian counterpart Sergey Naryshkin in Ankara, Turkey, for talks on the risks of a nuclear exchange, among other topics.

Last week, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the United States is devising means to enable it to preemptively destroy Russia's nuclear weapons and forestall a launch-under-attack decision by the Russian command. The report came after the United States and NATO replaced their traditional deterrence theory with a theory of preemptive action.

