Mayorkas to Visit Ecuador, Colombia for Talks on Migration, Countering Crime - DHS

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) US Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas will visit Ecuador and Colombia from December 7-10 for talks with government officials and civil society on migration, crime and other issues, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said on Tuesday.

"In Ecuador, Secretary Mayorkas will explore opportunities for increased bilateral cooperation with respect to cybersecurity, countering transnational organized crime, strengthening law enforcement information sharing, and regional migration management," DHS said in a statement.

In Colombia, Mayorkas will engage senior officials on priorities including irregular migration flows and information sharing, DHS said.

Mayokas' visit follows the US-hosted Summit of the Americas in June and the multinational endorsement of the Los Angeles Declaration on Migration and Protection, to which Colombia and Ecuador are signatories, DHS said.