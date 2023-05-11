UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2023 | 11:06 PM

Mayorkas Vows 'Tougher Consequences' for Illegal US Entry After Title 42 Ends

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) Individuals who attempt to enter the United States without utilizing the appropriate lawful avenues will face tougher consequences after the COVID-era Title 42 policy is lifted, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said on Thursday.

"To those who do not use our available lawful pathways, we will deliver tougher consequences, using our immigration law authorities," Mayorkas said during a press briefing at the White House.

