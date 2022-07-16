UrduPoint.com

Mayors Of 11 Italian Cities Urge Prime Minister Draghi Not To Resign

Sumaira FH Published July 16, 2022 | 10:00 PM

The mayors of eleven large cities in Italy, including Rome, Milan, Turin, Genoa, Venice and Florence, in a letter published on Saturday urged Prime Minister Mario Draghi to continue his work in the government

"With concern and distrust we are witnessing the proclamation of a government crisis generated by the irresponsible behavior of a part of the majority," the mayors' letter read.

The mayors noted that their cities cannot afford to proclaim a crisis when they are making "unprecedented efforts to revive the economy, manage state facilities and handle the emergency situation in the social sphere."

"Prior to this moment, Prime Minister Mario Draghi had represented our country at the international level in a high-profile way and once again showed dignity and scale in political and institutional terms... We, the mayors, who are called every day to perform difficult management tasks and solve problems that affect our citizens ask Mario Draghi to explain to the parliament the reasons for why the work of the government has to continue," the letter said.

On Thursday, Italian President Sergio Mattarella rejected Draghi's resignation. Draghi announced that he would resign from the post of head of government, even though the Senate of the Italian Parliament expressed confidence in the cabinet in connection with the adoption of an economic support decree. One member of the ruling coalition, the Five-Star Movement (D5Z), refused to take part in the vote, so Draghi proclaimed the national majority non-existent.

Draghi is expected to address the parliament on Wednesday. He is likely to repeat his resignation appeal, as he stated earlier that he is not prepared to head the government without the Five-Star Movement, nor is he going to form a new cabinet, considering the new configuration of the majority coalition.

