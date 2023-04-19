Mayors of 2 Finnish Towns Bid to Deploy NATO Infrastructure

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) Two Finnish towns Riihimaki and Kauhava have offered their territories for the deployment of NATO infrastructure, just two weeks after the country's accession to the military alliance, their mayors have said.

Finland's membership in NATO is expected to bring it additional investments, including for the development of infrastructure in the municipalities that will host the alliance's units. At the same time, Helsinki has not yet decided where to place NATO infrastructure in the country.

Mayor Vesa Rantala has published a statement citing its good location to justify placing a NATO base in his town and stressing that Finland's only military airfield had operated in Kauhava until 2015.

Meanwhile, Riihimaki Mayor Jouni Eho has stated that many structures and units of the Finnish defense forces already operate in his town, which means that deploying NATO regiments would not require large initial investments.

Both mayors are convinced that cooperation with NATO would provide their municipalities with the potential to create new businesses and open up new financing opportunities both through the European Union and NATO.

Finland, together with Sweden, applied for NATO membership in May 2022, three months after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine. Finland became the 31st NATO member on April 4, after its bid was finally ratified by all members of the alliance. Meanwhile, Sweden's bid is still not approved by Hungary and Turkey.