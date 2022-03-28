Mazar-i-Sharif Airport in Northern Afghanistan Resumes Work - Uzbekistan

The airport in Mazar-i-Sharif, the largest city in northern Afghanistan, has partly resumed operations and is expected to be fully restored by August with the assistance of specialists from Uzbekistan, a representative of the Uzbekistan Ministry of Transport told Sputnik

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) The airport in Mazar-i-Sharif, the largest city in northern Afghanistan, has partly resumed operations and is expected to be fully restored by August with the assistance of specialists from Uzbekistan, a representative of the Uzbekistan Ministry of Transport told Sputnik.

Special Representative of the President of Uzbekistan for Afghanistan Ismatullah Irgashev met with the Taliban (a group under the UN sanctions for terrorist activities) in the northern Afghan province of Balkh in October 2021 and pledged that Uzbekistan would help to restore the Mazar-i-Sharif airport. Subsequently, Uzbekistan sent a team of technicians to help repair the airport's equipment.

"A team of our specialists is assisting to help restore the Mazar-i-Sharif airport. Basically, the airport is accepting aircraft," the representative of the Ministry of Transport said.

The official said that the Uzbek side has trained 20 Afghan specialists in air traffic control at the airport while work on replacing the air navigation equipment is currently underway.

"It in progress, I think that by August 1 (the airport) will be fully operational," the representative said.

At the beginning of August last year, the Taliban stepped up their offensive against government forces in Afghanistan, entering Kabul on August 15 and announcing the following day that the war was over. In the last two weeks of August, a mass evacuation of Western citizens and Afghans who cooperated with them was taking place at the Kabul airport, which was under the protection of the US military. On the night of August 31, the US military left the airport, putting an end to almost 20 years of US military presence in Afghanistan. In early September, an interim government of Afghanistan was announced, headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who was foreign minister during the first Taliban rule and had been under UN sanctions since 2001.