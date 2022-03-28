UrduPoint.com

Mazar-i-Sharif Airport In Northern Afghanistan Resumes Work - Uzbekistan

Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2022 | 01:49 PM

Mazar-i-Sharif Airport in Northern Afghanistan Resumes Work - Uzbekistan

The airport in Mazar-i-Sharif, the largest city in northern Afghanistan, has partly resumed operations and is expected to be fully restored by August with the assistance of specialists from Uzbekistan, a representative of the Uzbekistan Ministry of Transport told Sputnik

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) The airport in Mazar-i-Sharif, the largest city in northern Afghanistan, has partly resumed operations and is expected to be fully restored by August with the assistance of specialists from Uzbekistan, a representative of the Uzbekistan Ministry of Transport told Sputnik.

Special Representative of the President of Uzbekistan for Afghanistan Ismatullah Irgashev met with the Taliban (a group under the UN sanctions for terrorist activities) in the northern Afghan province of Balkh in October 2021 and pledged that Uzbekistan would help to restore the Mazar-i-Sharif airport. Subsequently, Uzbekistan sent a team of technicians to help repair the airport's equipment.

"A team of our specialists is assisting to help restore the Mazar-i-Sharif airport. Basically, the airport is accepting aircraft," the representative of the Ministry of Transport said.

The official said that the Uzbek side has trained 20 Afghan specialists in air traffic control at the airport while work on replacing the air navigation equipment is currently underway.

"It in progress, I think that by August 1 (the airport) will be fully operational," the representative said.

At the beginning of August last year, the Taliban stepped up their offensive against government forces in Afghanistan, entering Kabul on August 15 and announcing the following day that the war was over. In the last two weeks of August, a mass evacuation of Western citizens and Afghans who cooperated with them was taking place at the Kabul airport, which was under the protection of the US military. On the night of August 31, the US military left the airport, putting an end to almost 20 years of US military presence in Afghanistan. In early September, an interim government of Afghanistan was announced, headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who was foreign minister during the first Taliban rule and had been under UN sanctions since 2001.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul United Nations Traffic Balkh Progress Uzbekistan August September October From Government Airport

Recent Stories

Mitchell Marsh set to miss white-ball leg of Pakis ..

Mitchell Marsh set to miss white-ball leg of Pakistan tour

19 minutes ago
 PPP will not take part in PDM gathering today

PPP will not take part in PDM gathering today

28 minutes ago
 Turkish Defense Ministry Says Mine Detected in Bla ..

Turkish Defense Ministry Says Mine Detected in Black Sea Near Border With Bulgar ..

5 minutes ago
 Transgender shot dead, another injured in Mardan

Transgender shot dead, another injured in Mardan

5 minutes ago
 vivo Brings the Best of Camera Technology in Its V ..

Vivo Brings the Best of Camera Technology in Its V23 Series

1 hour ago
 Wheat to be procured at rate of Rs 2,200 per maund ..

Wheat to be procured at rate of Rs 2,200 per maund:Chief Minister Sardar Usman B ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>