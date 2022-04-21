Mazar-i-Sharif Mosque Blast Kills 5 People, Injures 65 More - Reports

A blast in a mosque in Afghanistan's Mazar-i-Sharif killed at least five people and injured 65 others on Thursday, Tolo News reported, citing local health authorities

According to Tolo News, the number of those killed and injured might increase as data is preliminary.