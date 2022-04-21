UrduPoint.com

Mazar-i-Sharif Mosque Blast Kills 5 People, Injures 65 More - Reports

Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2022 | 02:42 PM

Mazar-i-Sharif Mosque Blast Kills 5 People, Injures 65 More - Reports

A blast in a mosque in Afghanistan's Mazar-i-Sharif killed at least five people and injured 65 others on Thursday, Tolo News reported, citing local health authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) A blast in a mosque in Afghanistan's Mazar-i-Sharif killed at least five people and injured 65 others on Thursday, Tolo news reported, citing local health authorities.

According to Tolo News, the number of those killed and injured might increase as data is preliminary.

Related Topics

Injured Afghanistan Mosque

Recent Stories

Cotton cultivation be completed by May 15: expert

Cotton cultivation be completed by May 15: expert

1 minute ago
 Thunderstorm rain with gusty winds likely at scatt ..

Thunderstorm rain with gusty winds likely at scattered places: Met

2 minutes ago
 DPO takes notice of illegal occupation at Lashariw ..

DPO takes notice of illegal occupation at Lashariwala forest

3 minutes ago
 BTS to return with another season of 'The BTS Reci ..

BTS to return with another season of 'The BTS Recipe'

3 minutes ago
 Parliamentarians congratulate Durrani on election ..

Parliamentarians congratulate Durrani on election as NA Deputy Speaker unopposed ..

3 minutes ago
 Fool proof security arrangements ensured on Youm-e ..

Fool proof security arrangements ensured on Youm-e-Ali

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.