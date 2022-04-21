UrduPoint.com

Mazar-i-Sharif Mosque Explosion Kills 30 People - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2022 | 05:20 PM

The explosion at a Shiite mosque in the Afghan city of Mazar-i-Sharif killed 30 people and injured 80 more on Thursday, the Khaama Press news agency reported

According to Khaama Press, those injured were taken to the Abu Ali Sina hospital. The number of casualties might increase as data is preliminary.

