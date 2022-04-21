Mazar-i-Sharif Mosque Explosion Kills 30 People - Reports

The explosion at a Shiite mosque in the Afghan city of Mazar-i-Sharif killed 30 people and injured 80 more on Thursday, the Khaama Press news agency reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) The explosion at a Shiite mosque in the Afghan city of Mazar-i-Sharif killed 30 people and injured 80 more on Thursday, the Khaama Press news agency reported.

According to Khaama Press, those injured were taken to the Abu Ali Sina hospital. The number of casualties might increase as data is preliminary.