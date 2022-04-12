UrduPoint.com

Mazda To Suspend Operations In Japan On April 14, 15 Due To Chinese Supply Disruptions

Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2022 | 11:42 PM

Mazda to Suspend Operations in Japan on April 14, 15 Due to Chinese Supply Disruptions

Leading Japanese automaker Mazda announced on Tuesday the suspension of its main plant in Hiroshima Prefecture and the Hofu plant in Yamaguchi Prefecture on April 14 and 15

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) Leading Japanese automaker Mazda announced on Tuesday the suspension of its main plant in Hiroshima Prefecture and the Hofu plant in Yamaguchi Prefecture on April 14 and 15.

The company said in a statement that the reason for the suspension is disruption in the supply of Chinese components in connection with a new outbreak of COVID-19 in the latter country.

"We apologize to our customers and shareholders. We will make every effort to minimize possible negative consequences for the sales and activities of our partners," the statement read.

The coronavirus spike in China began in early March, and since then the case rate has grown rapidly, with over 20,000 cases registered daily over the last three days. Over the last two years the country registered an average of 30-40 cases per day.

